AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.