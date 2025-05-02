Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Korro Bio FY2025 Earnings

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Korro Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse anticipates that the company will earn ($8.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $172.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Korro Bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 874,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,870,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korro Bio by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korro Bio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in Korro Bio by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,202 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.