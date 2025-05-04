Convergence Financial LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Convergence Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 303,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $127,771,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.93 and its 200-day moving average is $411.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.