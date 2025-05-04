Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,980,299,000 after purchasing an additional 217,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average of $411.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

