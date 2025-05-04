Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Increases By 29.5%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

CLST opened at $11.60 on Friday. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

