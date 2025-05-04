Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $450,000 Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 585,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

