Cormark Comments on Quebecor’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

