Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

