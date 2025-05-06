Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39.
Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp
In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.