First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after acquiring an additional 536,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 81,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

