Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TPLC stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

