Barclays PLC Has $815,000 Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 107,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

