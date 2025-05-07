Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

OBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

