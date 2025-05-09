CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 56,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 65,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

CHAR Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$23.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.59.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.