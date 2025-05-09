What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DBVT FY2025 Earnings?

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.66.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

