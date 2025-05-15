OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JMP Securities

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 321,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

