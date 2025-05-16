HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FDMT

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

