Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. The trade was a 97.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 543,995 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Humacyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

