Q2 EPS Estimates for Blink Charging Lowered by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.34. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

