Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HAIN Q1 Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.87 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $444,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 641,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Campbell bought 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,485.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Zier purchased 200,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

