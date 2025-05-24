VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in VTEX by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VTEX by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 2,047,671 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $7,016,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,800,000 after acquiring an additional 936,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,082.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 802,381 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

