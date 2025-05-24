What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for EE Q1 Earnings?

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excelerate Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.7%

EE opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

