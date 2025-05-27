1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 3.9%

FLWS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,581,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,391,405.79. This represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 905,098 shares of company stock worth $5,126,582. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

