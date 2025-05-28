NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.35 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 160.20 ($2.16). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.11), with a volume of 644,837 shares traded.

NCC Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.35. The company has a market capitalization of £496.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.77.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently -62.97%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

