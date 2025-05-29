Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

