Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 184.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $391.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $11,714,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 182.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,232 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 109.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,362,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,385 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $5,384,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,292,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

