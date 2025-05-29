Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of COIN opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,443,250. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $4,049,626.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,628.66. This trade represents a 59.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,786 shares of company stock worth $33,345,024. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $83,454,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

