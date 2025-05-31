HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 329.18% from the company’s previous close.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $724.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,177,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,751 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,798,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 863,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.