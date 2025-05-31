What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FMS Q2 Earnings?

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Fresenius Medical Care Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 424.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.