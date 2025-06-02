MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MXL opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.66. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

