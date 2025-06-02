Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.71 on Monday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
