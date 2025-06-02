Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.71 on Monday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

