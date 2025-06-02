What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for OCUL Q1 Earnings?

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

OCUL opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

