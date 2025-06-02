William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for BOX Earnings

Get BOX alerts:

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $37.96.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $409,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,550 shares in the company, valued at $47,927,736. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

