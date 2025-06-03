Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ACET opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

