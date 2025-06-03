UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE PAR opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -256.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

