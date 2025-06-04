Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of ABLLL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50.
Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.
Recommended Stories
