Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $21.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. The trade was a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Titan Machinery by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.35. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

