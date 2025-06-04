IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IGR opened at GBX 87 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £85.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.09. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.92 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

