Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $286.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

