Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Analysts

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,150. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $455,198. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,534,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Serve Robotics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 544,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,629,000.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $658.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.