Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Applied Digital, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Tempus AI, Arista Networks, Medtronic, and Accenture are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, producing or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning software, AI-driven services, or specialized hardware like AI chips. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation in AI-driven markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,776,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,152,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.48.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 22,645,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,435,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $263.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.86. The company has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. 8,174,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,821. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. 4,925,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,870. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,773. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average of $338.08. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

