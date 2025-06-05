Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $112.82.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,441.86. The trade was a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

