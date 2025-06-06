Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.