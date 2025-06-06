PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2027 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

