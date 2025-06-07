Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,718.82 ($63.84) and traded as high as GBX 5,500 ($74.40). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,500 ($74.40), with a volume of 3,224 shares changing hands.

Camellia Stock Up 5.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,718.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,721.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of £151.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (155.70) (($2.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Camellia had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts predict that Camellia Plc will post 90.0000026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

