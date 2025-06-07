Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – June 4th

Get alerts:

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, Backblaze, GoPro, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide remote data storage services over the internet. These firms operate large-scale data centers and offer scalable solutions for individuals and businesses to store, manage, and retrieve digital files. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for online data storage and related cloud-computing services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 638,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,838. NetApp has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $183.30. 84,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,609. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.36.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

BLZE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 118,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,792. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,181. GoPro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of SFWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 12,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,874. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

