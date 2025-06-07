PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PVH by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in PVH by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $122.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

