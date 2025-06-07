ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,172,879 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.85.

About ZOO Digital Group

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.