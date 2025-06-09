Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Time to Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Trading Up 30.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

