UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

