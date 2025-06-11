Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

